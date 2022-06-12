Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Air T from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $18.20 on Friday. Air T has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 million, a P/E ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air T by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air T by 433.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

