Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Air T from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $18.20 on Friday. Air T has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 million, a P/E ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.43.
Air T Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
