AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABSSF. TD Securities dropped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares began coverage on AirBoss of America in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.