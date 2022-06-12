AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bankshares

Equities researchers at National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 164.26% from the company’s previous close.

ABSSF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial started coverage on AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Shares of ABSSF stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

