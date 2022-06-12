Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Down 57.2% in May

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the May 15th total of 55,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Akumin stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Akumin has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $72.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.08.
Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. Analysts expect that Akumin will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Akumin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.
