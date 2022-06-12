Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale Sells 7,500 Shares

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total value of C$139,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at C$585,400.06.

Jennifer Sara Tindale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 3,999 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.38, for a total value of C$73,495.62.

TSE AQN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.12. 3,852,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of C$17.14 and a 12-month high of C$20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$931.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$974.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 1.0199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.467 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 143.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

