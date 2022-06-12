Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Senior Officer Sells C$73,495.62 in Stock

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.38, for a total transaction of C$73,495.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$579,051.40.

Jennifer Sara Tindale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 7,500 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total transaction of C$139,350.00.

TSE AQN traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,852,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,367. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of C$17.14 and a 52-week high of C$20.19. The stock has a market cap of C$12.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$931.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$974.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 1.0199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 143.51%.

AQN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

