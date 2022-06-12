Allegheny and Western Railway (OTC:AWRY) to Issue $3.00 Dividend

Allegheny and Western Railway (OTC:AWRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 20th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of OTC:AWRY remained flat at $$91.00 during trading on Friday. Allegheny and Western Railway has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.00.
About Allegheny and Western Railway (Get Rating)
