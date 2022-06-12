Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the May 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERH. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 202,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period.
ERH stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
