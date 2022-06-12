Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Up 169.5% in May

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, an increase of 169.5% from the May 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,097,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:APHLF opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. Alpha Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.78.
About Alpha Lithium
