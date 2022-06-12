Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Up 169.5% in May

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, an increase of 169.5% from the May 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,097,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:APHLF opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. Alpha Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.78.

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 5,000 hectares situated in Argentina.

