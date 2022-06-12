Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Up 181.1% in May

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,800 shares, an increase of 181.1% from the May 15th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Altamira Therapeutics stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. Altamira Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

