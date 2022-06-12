Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
