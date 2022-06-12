Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Down 54.6% in May

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the May 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ATRWF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATRWF opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.