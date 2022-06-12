Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the May 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE ACH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. 50,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,437. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter. Aluminum Co. of China had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 407.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 118,134 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACH. StockNews.com cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

