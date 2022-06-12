Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the May 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of NYSE ACH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. 50,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,437. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67.
Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter. Aluminum Co. of China had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACH. StockNews.com cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Aluminum Co. of China (Get Rating)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
Read More
