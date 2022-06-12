Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Up 172.0% in May

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,200 shares, an increase of 172.0% from the May 15th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,332.0 days.

AMDWF stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Amada has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

