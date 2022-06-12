Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lowered Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. HC Wainwright lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $714.62 million, a PE ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 2.12. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Amarin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

