American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. American National Group has a twelve month low of $144.35 and a twelve month high of $195.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.10.

In other American National Group news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of American National Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in American National Group by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after buying an additional 111,577 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in American National Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in American National Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in American National Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American National Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

