American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of American National Group stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. American National Group has a twelve month low of $144.35 and a twelve month high of $195.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.10.
In other American National Group news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of American National Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
American National Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American National Group (ANAT)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.