Analysts Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) PT at C$38.55

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.55.

POU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 10,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,096,320. Also, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 7,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.81, for a total value of C$278,665.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at C$323,570.80. Insiders have sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock worth $2,717,396 over the last ninety days.

POU stock opened at C$39.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.42. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.97 and a 52 week high of C$40.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$499.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 3.6853088 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

