Analyzing Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) & CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Annaly Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTO Realty Growth $70.27 million 5.33 $27.61 million $3.20 19.41 Annaly Capital Management $1.98 billion 4.81 $2.39 billion $1.74 3.75

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than CTO Realty Growth. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTO Realty Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. CTO Realty Growth pays out 140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Annaly Capital Management pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CTO Realty Growth and Annaly Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTO Realty Growth 0 0 2 0 3.00 Annaly Capital Management 0 4 2 0 2.33

CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus target price of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.32%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus target price of $7.29, suggesting a potential upside of 11.66%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Volatility & Risk

CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTO Realty Growth 30.72% 5.45% 3.12% Annaly Capital Management 141.90% 15.45% 2.27%

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Annaly Capital Management on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

