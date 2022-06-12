Analyzing EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) and Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) and EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bird Global and EZGO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bird Global N/A N/A -24.46% EZGO Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bird Global and EZGO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bird Global $205.14 million 0.75 -$196.33 million N/A N/A EZGO Technologies $23.42 million 0.50 -$2.98 million N/A N/A

EZGO Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bird Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bird Global and EZGO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bird Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 EZGO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bird Global currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 945.26%. Given Bird Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bird Global is more favorable than EZGO Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Bird Global has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EZGO Technologies has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Bird Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of EZGO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bird Global beats EZGO Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bird Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices. The company offers its e-bicycles and e-tricycles under the Dilang, Cenbird, and EZGO brands; and smart charging piles under the Hengdian brand. Further, it sells battery packs and cells. In addition, the company engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of software related to e-bicycle and battery rental services. The company was formerly known as EZGO IOT Tech & Services Co., Ltd. EZGO Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Changzhou, China.

