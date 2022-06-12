Analyzing Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) & Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF)

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) and Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telephone and Data Systems and Axtel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone and Data Systems 1 1 0 1 2.33 Axtel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 46.57%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Axtel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems $5.33 billion 0.34 $156.00 million $0.89 17.89 Axtel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Telephone and Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Axtel.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Axtel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems 2.99% 2.81% 1.18% Axtel N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axtel has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats Axtel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products. It also provides replace and repair services; Trade-In program through which it buys customers' used equipment; internet connections and all-home WI-FI services; TDS TV+, an integrated cloud television platform that offers video content; local and long-distance telephone service, VoIP, and enhanced services; and broadband, IP-based services, and hosted voice and video collaboration services. The company sells its products through retail sales, direct and indirect sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through ecommerce and telesales. As of December 31, 2021, it offers its services to customers 5 million wireless connections, and 1.2 million wireline and cable connections. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Axtel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services. The company also offers data transmission services, Internet, virtual private networks, private lines, dedicated Internet, and Ethernet services; and information technology services, such as system integration, data centers, security and cloud, and other services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza GarcÃ­a, Mexico. Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a subsidiary of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

