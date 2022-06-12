Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Up 102.2% in May

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGPY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 15,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,176. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

