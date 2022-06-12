Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Up 130.3% in May

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,100 shares, a growth of 130.3% from the May 15th total of 270,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,221.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Ansell to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of ANSLF stock remained flat at $$17.46 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. Ansell has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $33.00.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

