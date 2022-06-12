Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,578.33.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.80) to GBX 1,370 ($17.17) in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.80) price objective (up from GBX 1,300 ($16.29)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($21.93) to GBX 1,950 ($24.44) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($18.17) to GBX 1,400 ($17.54) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

