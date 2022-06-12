Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Short Interest Up 127.3% in May

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

