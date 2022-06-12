Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Down 58.5% in May

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the May 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,071 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 419,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares during the period.

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 50,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,417. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

