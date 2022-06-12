Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the May 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $214.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.13. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APYX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Apyx Medical in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $4,461,000. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 6.4% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after acquiring an additional 139,471 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $816,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 144,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 82,244 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apyx Medical (Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.