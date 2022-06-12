Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of ACGL opened at $45.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,775,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,108,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after buying an additional 1,519,298 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,725,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,506 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

