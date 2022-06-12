Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Ares Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

ARCC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,365. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 160.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 62.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 283,839 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 740,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

