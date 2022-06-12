argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $371.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($376.34) to €370.00 ($397.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in argenx by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,859,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $338.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.11. argenx has a 1-year low of $249.50 and a 1-year high of $356.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.24.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

