Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.29.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
TSE:AR opened at C$1.10 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.94 and a 12-month high of C$4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.02 million and a PE ratio of 68.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.23.
In related news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at C$291,866.70.
About Argonaut Gold (Get Rating)
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
