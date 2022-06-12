Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

TSE:AR opened at C$1.10 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.94 and a 12-month high of C$4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.02 million and a PE ratio of 68.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.23.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$134.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

