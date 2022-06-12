Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the May 15th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 557,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

