Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 105.7% from the May 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

AACIW opened at $0.30 on Friday. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 294,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

