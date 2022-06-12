Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.18. Armstrong Flooring has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 8.16%.

In other news, insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $1,214,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 224.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 32,978 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

