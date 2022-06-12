Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.18. Armstrong Flooring has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $6.62.
Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 8.16%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 224.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 32,978 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.
Armstrong Flooring Company Profile (Get Rating)
Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Armstrong Flooring (AFI)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.