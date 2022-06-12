ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Up 187.5% in May

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4,407.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 503,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 492,234 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $6,110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 237,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 39,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BANX opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. ArrowMark Financial has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $24.19.

ArrowMark Financial ( NASDAQ:BANX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.59%.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

