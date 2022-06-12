Associated Capital Group, Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of AC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. 8,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,170. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $835.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 19,500 shares of company stock worth $534,910. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

