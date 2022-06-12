Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Short Interest Update

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the May 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter worth $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter worth $227,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATC stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. Atotech has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter. Atotech had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Atotech will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

