AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the May 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of AULRF stock remained flat at $$26.19 on Friday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, add on acquisitions, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in lower middle market companies.
