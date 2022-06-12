Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the May 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $16.09 on Friday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.5047 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

