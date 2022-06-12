AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,115.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,064.46 on Friday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,374.13 and a 52 week high of $2,267.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,054.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,992.85. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 115.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,482 shares of company stock worth $15,767,334 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

