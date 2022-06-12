Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Down 61.1% in May

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the May 15th total of 15,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE AVTR traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $30.76. 2,535,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Avantor has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. American Trust acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Avantor by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,038,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,383,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,438,000 after purchasing an additional 681,467 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Avantor by 2,120.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 221,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

