AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.28.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st.
NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $5.44 on Friday. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $994.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AvePoint by 672.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 176,275 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 97,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AvePoint
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
