AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AXA stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 221,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.3754 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXAHY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AXA from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AXA from €30.50 ($32.80) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AXA from €35.00 ($37.63) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AXA from €29.50 ($31.72) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

