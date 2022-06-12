AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AXA stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 221,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.3754 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th.
About AXA (Get Rating)
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
