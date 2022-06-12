Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Up 186.5% in May

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, an increase of 186.5% from the May 15th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AYRWF shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ayr Wellness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.55.
AYRWF stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89.
About Ayr Wellness
Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.
