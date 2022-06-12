Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) versus Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Financial Comparison

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Azenta and Energy Recovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azenta $513.70 million 10.59 $110.75 million $29.55 2.46 Energy Recovery $103.90 million 11.06 $14.27 million $0.27 75.22

Azenta has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Recovery. Azenta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Azenta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Azenta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Energy Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Azenta has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Azenta and Energy Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azenta 0 0 3 0 3.00 Energy Recovery 0 1 0 0 2.00

Azenta currently has a consensus target price of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.29%. Given Azenta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azenta is more favorable than Energy Recovery.

Profitability

This table compares Azenta and Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azenta 301.05% 4.28% 3.33% Energy Recovery 14.23% 8.54% 7.25%

Summary

Azenta beats Energy Recovery on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azenta (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates. The Life Sciences Services segment offers genomic services and sample repository solutions, including on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting; and informatics provides sample intelligence software solutions, which support laboratory workflow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample, inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, clinical trial and consent management, and planning, data management, virtualization and visualization of sample collections. The company was formerly known as Brooks Automation, Inc. and changed its name to Azenta, Inc. in December 2021. Azenta, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

About Energy Recovery (Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services. The company also offers a solution to reduce energy consumption in natural gas processing and in refrigeration systems that use carbon dioxide. It provides its products under the ERI, Ultra PX, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, PX PowerTrain, VorTeq, IsoBoost, AT, and AquaBold names to large engineering, procurement, and construction firms; end-users and industry consultants; original equipment manufacturers; and aftermarket customers. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

