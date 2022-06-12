Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, a growth of 173.2% from the May 15th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 237.3 days.
Shares of Azimut stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Azimut has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.
