Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, a growth of 173.2% from the May 15th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 237.3 days.

Shares of Azimut stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Azimut has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life and third party insurances, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning, and fund and asset management services; order receipt and transmission activities; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, private equity and debt funds, and various other investment plans, as well as placement and financial advisory services.

