B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

