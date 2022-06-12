B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RILYP stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $27.99.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
