B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RILYP stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $27.99.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

