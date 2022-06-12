B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Up 171.0% in May

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 171.0% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRIV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,198,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRIV opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

