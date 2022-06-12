B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Down 54.0% in May

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the May 15th total of 7,410,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BTG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.28.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

