Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 119.9% from the May 15th total of 518,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBLN. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Get Babylon alerts:

NYSE BBLN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,901. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Babylon has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

Babylon ( NYSE:BBLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $266.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Babylon will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Babylon by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Babylon in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Babylon in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Babylon by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $2,614,000.

About Babylon (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.