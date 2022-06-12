Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 119.9% from the May 15th total of 518,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBLN. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.
NYSE BBLN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,901. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Babylon has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Babylon by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Babylon in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Babylon in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Babylon by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $2,614,000.
About Babylon
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
